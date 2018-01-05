Jelena Đoković nikad iskrenija: Imala sam tešku trudnoću i svi su me okrivili za lošu godinu mog supruga

Hey 2018! I’ve got NEWs for You! I’m ready, I’m excited, I’m open and pumped up to take all the challenges you have lined up for me to help me grow and become the best version of myself that I can be. I know I’ll stumble and fall here and there, maybe doubt for day or two… but I’ll get up every time! My dear angels 😇, thank you for always being by my side and listening to my prayers. I am actively seeking guidance and direction and thank you because I can feel your presence and love on every step of the way. I’ve been reading so much and learning so much that I feel like I know all the answers, but the truth is, I still need to live and practice all the knowledge I have. So many times I make poor decisions and I keep wondering why 🤔 when I know I can do better than that. Luckily, there is always another chance to try and fail;or try and succeed. So blessed I have my family and friends close to me to help me stay on the right path. It is so easy to get lost sometimes. I became a mom again in 2017, had quite a tough pregnancy but loving and supporting family to help me get through. I’ve been pointed at, shouted at and discriminated by unhappy people for my husband’s tough year… really not fun. Luckily, I have gone through all those challenges SANE and full of love. I wouldn’t change anything if I could. I would live it all over again because every moment I’ve lived was precious. As Ryan Holiday says – Obstacle is the way. Few notes to my future self: 1. You can only have control over YOUR thoughts, choices, desires, actions, emotions, perceptions. Nothing else. Don’t waste your energy on trying to change things that are out of your control. 2. Allow yourself to be VULNERABLE. You are allowed not to be perfect. Not to know everything. 3. Everything is happening exactly as it should. In the right way, at the right time, with the right reason. 4. You always have a choice. (Choose not to be harmed – and you won’t feel harmed. Don’t feel harmed – and you haven’t been. Marcus Aurelius) 5. Make time for yourself mom! You’ve earned it! Love to myself first. And I’ll love you all. Happy New Year my friends! let’s dance! 🧚‍♀️😂❤️💃👍😍 #happynewyear

