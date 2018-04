Kejt Midlton crvenom haljinom posle porođaja odala počast princezi Dajani (foto)

Royal déjà vu! ❤️ #KateMiddleton debuted her third child in an outfit that resembled the 1984 look #PrincessDiana wore to introduce the world to #PrinceHarry • • #dejavu #throwback #blastfromthepast #royalfamily #theroyalfamily #pakistan #lahore #karachi #islamabad #instadaily #instagood #fashionistpk #igers #twinning

A post shared by The Fashionist (@fashionistpk) on Apr 23, 2018 at 11:37pm PDT