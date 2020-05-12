Mila objavila: „Moj deda se borio u redovima jugoslovenskih partizana“

View this post on Instagram

May 8 and 9th respectively mark the end of WW2 for both the Allied and the Russian Army. There were many fighters and soldiers in my family who fought in the war. This is a picture of my grandmother, Tatyana Popovy, who enlisted to be a nurse on the frontlines when she was just 16 years old. By her 18th birthday she had marched through unspeakable horrors all the way to Berlin. Those are her medals and documents that my mom saved in the pictures. Her husband, my maternal grandfather Alexander Loginov also fought through the whole war. Also, my paternal grandfather Bogdan Jovovich fought in the ranks of the Yugoslavian partisans. You might say I come from a long line of fighters, soldiers and revolutionaries and I take so much pride in my heritage and the amazing people I come from. When things get tough, I think about what my grandma went through when she was just a kid and nothing seems so difficult anymore. Today I want to honor their memories and the memories of all the brave souls who fought to make this world a better, more decent place. We need more people like that today. * Hoču vseh pozdravitь s bolьšim prazdnikom, Dnëm Pobedы! 8 i 9 maя, sootvetstvenno, znamenuюt konec Vtoroĭ mirovoĭ voĭnы kak dlя soюznikov, tak i dlя russkoĭ armii. V moeĭ semьe bыlo mnogo boĭcov i soldat, kotorыe sražalisь na voĭne. Эto fotografiя moeĭ babuški Tatьяnы Popovoĭ, kotoraя postupila na medsestru na peredovoĭ, kogda eĭ bыlo vsego 16 let. K svoemu 18-letiю ona prošla čerez nevыrazimыe užasы vsю dorogu do Berlina. Ee muž, moĭ ded po materinskoĭ linii Aleksandr Loginov, tože vsю voĭnu borolsя. Takže moĭ ded po otcovskoĭ linii Bogdan Ĭovovič voeval v rяdah юgoslavskih partizan. Vы možete skazatь, čto я iz dlinnogo rяda boĭcov, soldat i revolюcionerov, i я očenь goržusь svoim naslediem i udivitelьnыmi lюdьmi, iz kotorыh я rodom. Kogda dela idut ploho, я dumaю o tom, čerez čto prošla moя babuška, kogda ona bыla eщe rebenkom, i bolьše ničego ne kažetsя takim složnыm. Segodnя я hoču počtitь ih vospominaniя i vospominaniя vseh smelыh duš, kotorыe borolisь za to, čtobы sdelatь эtot mir lučše i dostoĭnee. Nam nužno bolьše takih lюdeĭ seg