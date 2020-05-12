Mila objavila: „Moj deda se borio u redovima jugoslovenskih partizana“
Glumica Mila Jovović (44) objavila je na društvenim mrežama fotografije svojih predaka koji su učestvovali u Drugom svetskom ratu pa je naglasila kako je njena porodica puna vojnika.
Objavila je fotografiju svoje bake Tatjane Popovy, koja je bila medicinska sestra na prvoj liniji kad je imala samo 16 godina.
– Do 18. rođendana, marširala je kroz neizrecive strahote sve do Berlina. To su njene medalje i dokumenti koje je moja mama sačuvala – napisala je Mila.
Prisetila se i svog deda Bogdana Jovovića.
– Moj deda po ocu borio se u redovima jugoslovenskih partizana. Moglo bi se reći da potičem iz porodice boraca, vojnika i revolucionara i ponosim se svojom baštinom i neverovatnim ljudima od kojih potičem – rekla je Mila.
– Kad stvari postanu teške, razmišljam o onome što je moja baka prošla kad je još uvek bila dete i više ništa ne izgleda tako teško. Danas nam treba više takvih ljudi – dodala je Mila.
Mila se rodila u Kijevu, iako joj je majka iz Moskve, a otac iz Crne Gore. Posle se glumica preselila u Veliku Britaniju, a potom i u Ameriku, prenose mediji.