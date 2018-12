Obožavali smo je u „Beležnici“, a sada je pozirala sa pupmicom za izmlazavanje (foto)

View this post on Instagram

This is such an inspiration to me, for when I become a mother. Swipe to read the backstory of this powerful photo taken by @clairerothstein. I love it! → Girls Girls Girls magazine, 2018 ⋆ ⋆ ⋆ #rachelmcadams #clairerothstein #girlsgirlsgirls #girlsgirlsgirlsmagazine