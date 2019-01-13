Popularni glumac puni 42. godine, a i dalje je ZAVODNIK (foto)
Poznati holivudski glumac Orlando Blum, 13. januara puni 42. godine, a i dalje ga žene obožavaju.
View this post on Instagram
last day in the rehearsal room-feel like we’re free falling in the BEST way it’s what you sign up for not my first time at the rodeo always feels that way at this point, audiences are in for a wild ride especially those previews! Thankful for the brave and talented cast on this ride with me swipe for more pics @cookie_soph @nevemcintosh @adam_gillen @steffrhodri 💪🏻🙌🏻🙏🏻#killerjoeplay
Proslavio se ulogom u čuvenoj triologiji Gospodar prstenova, a nakon toga i u filmu Pirati sa Kariba.
Mnogi ga smatraju jednim od najlepših muškaraca sveta. Ovaj srcelomac je trenutno zauzet.
Dve velike ljubavi obeležile su njegov život – manekenku Miranda Ker, sa kojom je bio u braku od 2010. do 2013. godine, i pevačicu Keti Peri sa kojom se zabavlja još od 2016. godine.