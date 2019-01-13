U trendu

Popularni glumac puni 42. godine, a i dalje je ZAVODNIK (foto)

M. P.

Poznati holivudski glumac Orlando Blum, 13. januara puni 42. godine, a i dalje ga žene obožavaju.

Proslavio se ulogom u čuvenoj triologiji Gospodar prstenova, a nakon toga i u filmu Pirati sa Kariba.

Mnogi ga smatraju jednim od najlepših muškaraca sveta. Ovaj srcelomac je trenutno zauzet.

Dve velike ljubavi obeležile su njegov život – manekenku Miranda Ker, sa kojom je bio u braku od 2010. do 2013. godine, i pevačicu Keti Peri sa kojom se zabavlja još od 2016. godine.

Napišite komentar

Najnovije iz rubrike

Nečuveno: Evo šta je poznati kuvar javno uradio glumici (video)

Megan Markl iznenadila izborom cipela (foto)

Pevačica pokazala otečena stopala i zamolila fanove za pomoć: “Ima li leka?”

Zastaće vam dah: Evo najpoželjnijeg kraljevskog neženje (foto)

Megan Markl dobila veću ulogu u kraljevskoj porodici

Ovi izvođači će se boriti za predstavnika Srbije na Evroviziji

Svi su voleli njene obline, ali je zbog dečka smršala (foto)

Princ Hari bio spreman da se odrekne titule i otkrio zbog koga se predomislio

Drastična promena jedne od najlepših žena sveta (video)

Instagram GORI: Poznati glumac objavio selfi sa PRELEPOM ćerkom (foto)

Ne propustite

Privatna kuvarica otkriva: Evo šta zaista jedu slavne…

Ed Širen ih spojio: Slavni par uhvaćen na motoru, obnovili…

Evo prilike: Orlando Blum traži ženu posle raskida sa Kejti…

Otkriven (video)

Devojke, stanite u red: Ovaj seksi holivudski glumac traži…