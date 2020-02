Preko noći je postala svetska senzacija, a sada je opet pokazala svoj ogroman talenat (video)

View this post on Instagram

So!! The secrets out. I’ll be on the @theellenshow show today from 3pm LA time and I’m so excited!!! Also can I just say to all my friends and family that have been with me from day one watching, supporting and cheering me on thank you so much, without you lot I probably would of stopped a long time ago. Also I want to say thank you to all my new followers for the lovely comments you’ve left me. I’m glad I’m making you happy and cant wait to show you all some of my own music xx 💫💫💫💫