Skandal: Glumicu opet pretukao dečko (foto)

View this post on Instagram

At 2:30 a.m. on Valentine's Day, police in Jackson, Wyoming, responded to a complaint at a private residence about an "intoxicated male" who "was locked out of the home because he punched his girlfriend in the face." According to TMZ and Page Six, the drunk guy was Brian Hickerson–and his girlfriend is none other than Hayden Panettiere. The Nashville actress' face "allegedly appeared red and swollen" and Hickerson was arrested for domestic battery. (He's since been released.) This follows a May 2019 incident where Hickerson, a real-estate agent, was arrested in Los Angeles after getting into a physical altercation with Panettiere after a night of drinking. Panettiere's ex, with whom she shares a daughter, is former heavyweight boxing champ Wladimir Klitschko, so Hickerson had better cool it–or else. #haydenpanettiere