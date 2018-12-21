Stara ljubav zaborava nema: Slavni par se pomirio nakon duže pauze (foto)
Bela Hadid je jedan od najtraženijih američkih supermodela. Nedavno je u intervjuu govorila o svom pomirenju sa bivšim dečkom Vikendom, poznatim pevačem. Novinarima je pokazala i svoj dom.
Bela i Vikend su se letos pomirila nakon dvogodišnje pauze. Vikend je bio sa pevačicom Selenom Gomez tokom te dve godine.
Bela je svog dečka ishvalila.
– On može da mi izmami najveći osmeh i on je najdivnija osoba koju poznajem – rekla je Bela.
