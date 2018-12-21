U trendu

Stara ljubav zaborava nema: Slavni par se pomirio nakon duže pauze (foto)

M. P.

Bela Hadid je jedan od najtraženijih američkih supermodela. Nedavno je u intervjuu govorila o svom pomirenju sa bivšim dečkom Vikendom, poznatim pevačem. Novinarima je pokazala i svoj dom.

Bela i Vikend su se letos pomirila nakon dvogodišnje pauze. Vikend je bio sa pevačicom Selenom Gomez tokom te dve godine.

Bela je svog dečka ishvalila.

– On može da mi izmami najveći osmeh i on je najdivnija osoba koju poznajem – rekla je Bela.

View this post on Instagram

Home

A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

Napišite komentar

Najnovije iz rubrike

Obara sve rekorde: Pevač za jedan dan zaradi – milion evra! (video)

Obožavali smo je u „Beležnici“, a sada je pozirala sa pupmicom za…

Slavna glumica protiv holivudskih standarda: „Greh je imati sede“ (foto)

Oduševiće vas: Kevin je odrastao i ponovo je sam u kući (video)

Skandal trese Vatikan: Manekenka gola sedela na Bibliji (foto)

Da li je preterala sa botoksom: Lice glumice u 54. godini bez ijedne bore (foto)

Kakvo je to ponašanje? Megan Markl razbesnela i Viktoriju Bekam (foto)

Džej Lo RASPAMETILA sve fanove novom modnom kombinacijom (foto)

Preminuo najpoznatiji frizer zvezda, slavne dame se opraštaju od njega (foto)

Nekada štreberka sa protezom, danas najatraktivnija holivudska lepotica (foto)

Ne propustite

„Da li je posle 20 godina moguće pomirenje Srbije i…

„Kosovo će pristati na pomirenje sa Srbijom u zamenu…

Našli utehe u staroj ljubavi: Bred i Dženifer se opet viđaju…

Kadirov naredio razvedenim parovima da se pomire

Raditi na pomirenju, drugog puta nema