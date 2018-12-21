Stara ljubav zaborava nema: Slavni par se pomirio nakon duže pauze (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Wow… 🌟so surreal and gets better every year ❤️ Thank you to the whole team at VS who worked tirelessly to make this such a magical show. I’m still in shock that I’m able to walk next to some of the most incredible, powerful women in the world. i hope to improve every year I get the honor of walkin in this show 💪🏽🌟❤️ Thank you for believing in me @johndavidpfeiffer @10magazine @monica.mitro #EdRazek @VICTORIASSECRET