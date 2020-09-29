Znate li zbog čega je Hju Grant 1995. godine završio iza rešetaka?

View this post on Instagram

Hugh Grant once had a terrifying stalking situation. Well, two. "I've had two incidents and now I'm extremely frightened," the actor told Sky magazine in 1993. "One was a New York cop. I was in New York by myself once and I got chatting to this policeman and he asked me to send him a postcard when I got back to England. Being a nice chap I did, and he started calling me at home." ⠀ The cop began calling more and more frequently, Grant explained, and at strange hours of the night. "I said, 'What are you doing? I'm asleep.' 'Come on, come on, let's have a talk,' he said. I said, 'I have nothing to say.' It got worse and worse and I stopped taking the calls." ⠀ "Then one day I was filming in America in Charleston, and it was my first night there, then again 3 o'clock in the morning, he tracked me down. God knows how. Really scary. He said, 'What are you doing? Come on. I've been really sweet to you.' I was expecting him to come with a smile and a dagger. That was creepy. Then the other day I was in the lift at Earl's Court tube station near my home and this guy was very close, kind of looking at me. I nodded at him. He asked me if I was Hugh Grant. He said, 'May I speak to you for five minutes.' We got out of the lift and he said, 'I've come to see you.' I asked him where he came from and he said Ecuador. Ecuador? Oh wow, what a long way. He wanted to talk to me a lot. I said I've got to go now, but give me your number – because he claimed to be a journalist. He said, 'No, I'll call you, I've got your number.'"