Greta Tunberg otkrila: Vrlo je moguće da sam zaražena koronavirusom (foto)
Mlada aktivistkinja Greta Tunberg na svom Instagramu otkrila je da je vrlo moguće da pri nedavnoj poseti Nemačkoj zaražena koronavirusom.
The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father – who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but – AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve
Ova 17-godišnja Šveđanka vest je saopštila preko Instagram objave, u kojoj je obrazložila zašto sumnja da je zaražena koronavirusom, dodavši i da veruje da je zaražen i njen otac.
„Osećala sam se umorno, tresla se i sušilo mi se grlo. Uz to sam i kašljala, a iste simptome je imao i moj otac, ali je kod njega situacija bila gora, pa je pored toga imao i povišenu temperaturu“, objasnila je aktivistkinja.
Dodala je da je poslednje dve nedelje provela u samoizolaciji, kao i da je odvojena i od majke i sestre, koje nije videla otkako se vratila iz Nemačke, koja je i u vreme njene posete bila jedno od najvećih žarišta pandemije. Međutim, uprkos brojnim simptomima, Tunbergova nije obavila testiranje jer zdravstvo u Švedskoj testira samo hitne i najkritičnije slučajeve.
„Ali, kad se u obzir uzmu simptomi i okolnosti, vrlo je verovatno da sam bila zaražena“, dodala je.
Na kraju je napisala da ne bi pretpostavila da je u pitanju koronavirus da je samo ona zaražena, ali je prema simptomima svog oca shvatila kolika je ozbiljnost situacije: „Moja prehlada je bila mnogo gora od koronavirusa. Da moj otac nije bio bolestan u isto vreme kad i ja, ne bih shvatila o čemu se radi“.