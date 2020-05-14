Omiljeni doručak princa Čarlsa (foto)

View this post on Instagram

"One thing that undoubtedly brings many of us great comfort is good food. It is, therefore, deeply troubling to learn that this crisis risks destroying one of the most wonderful joys in life – British cheese!" . On the final day of the #BritishCheeseWeekender, The Prince of Wales has released a message to encourage us all to support British cheesemakers. His Royal Highness has been Patron of the Speciality Cheesemakers Association since 1993. 🧀 . "British cheesemakers need our support during this time of great uncertainty, and we can all help in the simplest way. By sourcing British cheese from local shops and cheesemongers, and directly from producers online, you can make a vital contribution to keeping these small businesses afloat during the prevailing crisis" . The Prince has also shared one of his favourite recipes, Cheesy Baked Eggs, which can be made by using any number of our great British cheeses.