Omiljeni doručak princa Čarlsa (foto)
Princ Čarls je na društvenim mrežama otkrio recept za svoj omiljeni doručak – pečena jaja sa britanskim sirom, piše Fox News.
Princ Čarls je recept za svoj omiljeni jutarnji obrok podelio povodom onlajn festivala posvećenog britanskom siru i industriji sira u toj zemlji, koja je pogođena krizom zbog pandemije korona virusa.
Od sastojaka je potrebno 100 grama špinata, jedan čeri paradajz, 35 grama mekog sira, jedno jaje, 80 grama milerama, 15 grama narendanog tvrdog sira i sveži bosiljak.
Maslacem treba namazati malu tepsiju i obložiti je špinatom tako da u sredini ostane mali krug, čeri paradajz narežati na četvrtine i staviti na špinat, posuti meki sir između paradajza, dodati bosiljak, posoliti i pobiberiti.
Princ Čarls navodi da potom treba razbiti jaje u sredinu špinata, preliti ga mileramom, ali pokušati da se ne razlije belance, posuti izrendanim sirom i staviti u zagrejanu rernu na 180 stepeni 8 do 10 minuta.
View this post on Instagram
“One thing that undoubtedly brings many of us great comfort is good food. It is, therefore, deeply troubling to learn that this crisis risks destroying one of the most wonderful joys in life – British cheese!” . On the final day of the #BritishCheeseWeekender, The Prince of Wales has released a message to encourage us all to support British cheesemakers. His Royal Highness has been Patron of the Speciality Cheesemakers Association since 1993. 🧀 . “British cheesemakers need our support during this time of great uncertainty, and we can all help in the simplest way. By sourcing British cheese from local shops and cheesemongers, and directly from producers online, you can make a vital contribution to keeping these small businesses afloat during the prevailing crisis” . The Prince has also shared one of his favourite recipes, Cheesy Baked Eggs, which can be made by using any number of our great British cheeses. 🧀🍳 . Enjoy the last of the British Cheese Weekender events by following the link in our Instagram Story.
(Tanjug)