Poznata manekenka digla glas: Srbe ste nazivali ubicama, a sad nas krivite za koronu (video)

View this post on Instagram

(To see the subtitle watch it on IGTV) Here in Serbia we currently are going through a very tough situation with the coronavirus & most of the Swiss media platforms chose to present it as – "Serbia is guilty" or creating a base for "Serbia will be guilty for a second corona wave in Europe". Everbody and everything including Novak Djokovic @djokernole are responsible (calling him the master of disasters) – nothing and nobody else in the world currently is doing it more wrong then us at least that’s how they make it look like through a one-sided media propaganda on daily basis since over a week! and it‘s clearly NOT meant as a sign of support, help or simple information (what would be normal in such a situation) it‘s again (after the wars in the 90‘s) a clear act of hate and the support to build once more a negative picture of Serbia. Stop using a pandemic for the spread of HATE. Stop making me feel ashamed once more for my swiss background. It’s 2020 get your numbers in a contemporary way, starting with the acceptance that fascism is out. 👋🏼👋🏾👋🏻👋🏿👋 @nau_ch @tagesanzeiger @sonntagszeitung.ch @blick & many more