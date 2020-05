Slavni mađioničar preminuo od koronavirusa (foto, video)

Poznati nemački dvojac „Zigfrid i Roj“, izgubio je jednog člana, Roja Horna. Slavni mađioničar Roj Horn preminuo je u 75. godini od posledica izazvanih koronavirusom.

Roy Horn, who was half of the Siegfried and Roy magic and animal act until his 2003 injury, has died from Covid-19. He was 75. https://t.co/RujGC6wkBT pic.twitter.com/YFQ2sYbaxb

— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) May 9, 2020