Pas pravi smešne face i zasmejava vlasnicu (foto)
Zamislite kako je ljudima koji zbog bolesti moraju mesecima da busu kod kuće. Kejla Harvi je jedna od tih nesrećnika.
I najmlađa kćerkica joj je sad krenula u školu pa Kejla nije htela da joj kod kuće bude dosadno. Zbog toga je nabavila 3-godišnju kucu Penelope koja već samom svojom pojavom zabavlja ljude oko sebe.
Penelope nasmejava svoju novu porodicu smešnim grimasama koje često radi pa Kejli ne preostaje ništa drugo nego da je slika kad god može.
Pogledajte ove izraze lica!
View this post on Instagram
Today is one of my small pet hoomans Birthdays🎂Which more importantly, marks one year since I climbed on the table when no one was looking, and licked colossal amounts of frosting off a birthday cake! Oh what a glorious occasion it was!!! One can only hope this evening’s festivities creates the same opportunity! Wish me luck!! 🎂 🎂 . . . Iggy tee by @duds4buds . . . . . Photo description for accessibility: Penelope is a small seal and white Italian Greyhound. She has a large goofy smile on her face! Penelope is wearing a pastel rainbow bow tie and a pink, yellow and white tee shirt. She looks every bit the grinning weasel she is!
View this post on Instagram
My smile when I hear a distant scream and I realize the poo egg I laid methodically in front of the toilet, camouflaged by the brown marble tile, has been stepped on! The plan has paid off, the circle is complete!!! . . . . . . . Photo description for accessibility: Penelope is a small seal and white Italian Greyhound. Penelope has a wicked grin on her face with her front goosey fangs making an appearance!
View this post on Instagram
Today one of my small hoomans left a glorious bag of soft bread rolls on the top of the tall armoire believing it would be a safe spot away from any food thieves who may frequent the area. Little did he know I may be a goose but I have cat-like reflexes!!! I jumped into a slightly open drawer in the armor and then onto the next and from there I was able to use my long neck to stretch to the end of the bag and swipe it down with my lengthy tippy snoot and then the rolls were MINE!!! Or they would have been had I not been discovered with my head completely submerged in the bag!! Still, I managed to get a few bites in! Worth it!!!!! 🥖 . . . . Collar by @hypnoticdogco . . . . Photo description for accessibility: Penelope is a small seal and white Italian Greyhound. She is perched on the stairs and has a mischievous grin on her little face. She is wearing a cotton candy swirl colored beaded collar.
Pratite Krstaricu i preko mobilne aplikacije za Android i iPhone.