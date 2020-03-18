Pravo drugarstvo: Veliki pas udomio malu sovu i više se ne odvaja od nje (foto)
Pas nije samo čovekov najbolji prijatelj, a to dokazuje i ovo neobično drugarstvo između psa i sove. Fotografije ovog jedinstvenog prijateljstva otopiće vam srce.
Courage where we are afraid, Power where we are weak, Loyalty where we would betray ourselves… Trust that we have lost long before. Beauty where we find ourselves ugly, Not to be alone where we feel lonely… No prejudices where we have already presented ourselves with an opinion Common paths, where we have lost the sight of our goal …… …. thanks our animals !!!
Sovica Poldi izlegla se dva dana nakon svoje braće i sestara. Svima je bilo jasno da je slabija i da joj je potrebna posebna pažnja i njega.
U pomoć joj je priskočio Ingo belgijski ovčar Malinois. Pas je odmah osetio ranjivost malog stvorenja i odlučio da postane njezin zaštitnik i najbolji prijatelj.
Snapshot – like the very first moment, Ingo and Poldi met each other 😃 . Found it on my phone – we have a small rest now here in Belarus. . Then we start walking in this beautiful landscape here. I so love it and there's also owls here 😊❤️
Od tada se njih dvoje ne razdvajaju. Sovica Poldi je postala deo porodice Tanje Brandt, koja i beleži njihove avanture i deli ih na društvenim mrežama, prenosi Bright Side.