Pravo drugarstvo: Veliki pas udomio malu sovu i više se ne odvaja od nje (foto)

A. J.

Pas nije samo čovekov najbolji prijatelj, a to dokazuje i ovo neobično drugarstvo između psa i sove. Fotografije ovog jedinstvenog prijateljstva otopiće vam srce.

Sovica Poldi izlegla se dva dana nakon svoje braće i sestara. Svima je bilo jasno da je slabija i da joj je potrebna posebna pažnja i njega.

U pomoć joj je priskočio Ingo belgijski ovčar Malinois. Pas je odmah osetio ranjivost malog stvorenja i odlučio da postane njezin zaštitnik i najbolji prijatelj.

Od tada se njih dvoje ne razdvajaju. Sovica Poldi je postala deo porodice Tanje Brandt, koja i beleži njihove avanture i deli ih na društvenim mrežama, prenosi Bright Side.

