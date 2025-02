Psa hitno odvedite kod veterinara ako ovo uočite nakon šetnje: ‘Vrlo je opasno’ (video)

PSA about foxtails: Yesterday we had a scary moment when Brady started sneezing uncontrollably during our walk. Though it resolved itself, I later learned this can be a warning sign of foxtails stuck in dogs’ noses – a dangerous situation that can cause major issues if not handled properly. Thanks to those who educated us in our DMs on IG🙏. I’m much more aware now and keeping our eyes out for these harmful plants on our daily adventures. Keep your pups safe! #foxtail #corgi #doghealth #dogmom #dogtips

