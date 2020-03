Ovog leta svi će nositi ružne papuče koje žene decenijama mrze (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Another take on the #alyaskirt . This one is made from a printed Rayon from @spotlightstores . I have 2 video blog post up on A) how to pattern make this skirt & B) how to sew this skirt | link in bio. You don't need any blocks to pattern make this style and it is a great beginner pattern making project. I am also obsessed with my #maseur slides at the moment. I remember wearing them when I was a teenager and so glad to have reacquainted my feet with these shoes again. They are going to be a summer staple for sure ✌🏼.