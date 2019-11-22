U trendu

Kakva ponuda! Ova ostrva nude besplatan smeštaj (foto)

M. P.

Zvuči neverovatno
Lokalne vlasti su organizvale projekat u kojem nude bespalatan smeštaj, hranu i svečanu večeru sa meštanima, a na vama je samo da platite avionsku kartu.

Projekat je napravljen u cilju da se oplemene turističke lokacije, a da bi to postigli potrebni su im volonteri koji će u zamenu dobiti besplatan boravak na Farskim ostrvima.

Radovi su predviđeni za 16. i 17. april 2020. godine, tako da bi tamo trebalo da budete pre 15. Vlasti traže nekoliko stotina volontera koji će da poprave razne turističke rute, kao i rade na planinarskim područjima.

