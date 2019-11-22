Kakva ponuda! Ova ostrva nude besplatan smeštaj (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Attention, nature lovers. The Faroe Islands are 'closing for maintenance' in 2020. And they need volunteers…⁠ ⁠ The Faroes will close to the public for three days next year, in a bid to preserve its fragile ecosystem and protect itself from the effects of overtourism.⁠ ⁠ Applications to be one of the 100 volunteers opened at 3pm today.⁠ ⁠ On your marks, get set..⁠ ⁠ (tag a friend who would fancy this)