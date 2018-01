Noćenje na ovom rajskom ostrvu košta 45.000 dolara, evo zašto (foto)

Travel: Coco Prive Kuda Hithi Island Maldives is something extraordinary. Your private island. Barefoot luxury 2.0. Who would you bring? 💕 More amazing #luxuryresorts and #privateislands on www.HOOM.se and Facebook (HOOM). Please double tap and tag some great friends.

A post shared by HOOM – Luxury Lifestyle (@hoommagazine) on Aug 11, 2017 at 12:48pm PDT