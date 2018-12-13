Veličanstveno: snimci UŽARENOG Sunca (foto, video)
Nekoliko nedelja nakon svog najbližeg preleta pored Sunca, NASA-ina sonda Parker Solar Probe poslala je podatke s tog događaja prema Zemlji, javlja BBC.
Live at 3pm ET (12pm PT) —> #ParkerSolarProbe researchers and other scientists at #AGU18 will be talking about what they hope to learn from the mission. Tune in at https://t.co/U8T7pZaI5r, and read up on the mission at https://t.co/KOu1HaS2K3. pic.twitter.com/qHnZSW7ck9
— NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) December 12, 2018
Među njima se nalazi i ova prelepa fotografija plina, tj. plazme koja izvire iz naše zvezde.
ICYMI: We have a new view of the Sun's atmosphere, the corona, from our #ParkerSolarProbe mission. This image was captured on Nov. 8, 2018, when the spacecraft was just 16.9 million miles from our star. 🛰📷☀️ https://t.co/kec0t4mey5 pic.twitter.com/b2fexj9XNa
— NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) December 12, 2018
Svetla tačka koja se nalazi u pozadini je planeta Jupiter, a niz tamnih tačaka rezultat je korekcije pozadine prilikom snimanja fotografije.
Weeks after #ParkerSolarProbe made the closest-ever approach to a star, the science data from the first solar encounter is just making its way into the hands of the mission's scientists. Read about what scientists hope to learn from the data: https://t.co/kec0t4mey5 pic.twitter.com/OBAAHyXTdI
— NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) December 12, 2018
NASA je sondu lansirala da bi se tokom sedmogodišnje misije rasvetlila misterija Sunca, tj. zašto je njegova atmosfera, ili korona, toplija od same površine.
