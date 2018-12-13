U trendu

Veličanstveno: snimci UŽARENOG Sunca (foto, video)

V. B.

Nekoliko nedelja nakon svog najbližeg preleta pored Sunca, NASA-ina sonda Parker Solar Probe poslala je podatke s tog događaja prema Zemlji, javlja BBC.

Među njima se nalazi i ova prelepa fotografija plina, tj. plazme koja izvire iz naše zvezde.

Slični tekstovi

Crno nam se piše: ovako će 2030. izgledati naša planeta (video, foto)

NASA objavila prve audio-snimke sa Marsa, ovakvi zvuci na Zemlji ne…

Zastrašujući pogled u budućnost: preti nam – masovno IZUMIRANJE…

Naučnici naučili da očitavaju signale mišića

Svetla tačka koja se nalazi u pozadini je planeta Jupiter, a niz tamnih tačaka rezultat je korekcije pozadine prilikom snimanja fotografije.

NASA je sondu lansirala da bi se tokom sedmogodišnje misije rasvetlila misterija Sunca, tj. zašto je njegova atmosfera, ili korona, toplija od same površine.

Napišite komentar

Najnovije iz rubrike

Sonda Insajt s Marsa objavila slike uradjene robotskom rukom

Za samo dva veka, čovečanstvo će poništiti tri miliona godina hlađenja klime

Odložena božićna pošiljka ipak stigla na Medjunarodnu svemirsku stanicu

Razotrkivena velika prevara preko Fejsbuka: Ovako nam kradu pare

Odložena dostava božićne pošiljke na Medjunarodnu svemirsku stanicu

Objavljeni prvi zvuci s Marsa

EU: Ima razloga da brine zbog Huaveja

Kina šalje sondu na tamnu stranu Meseca

Astronauti uspešno stigli na Medjunarodnu svemirsku stanicu

Troje astronauta poletelo iz Bajkonura ka Medjunarodnoj svemirskoj stanici

Ne propustite

Snimljen po zemlju najopasniji asteroid (video)

Ledi krv u žilama: „kolonija veštačke…

Ko je koristio Tesline tajne zrake smrti? (video)

Monstruozno: naučnik menjao gene bebama – struka u…

Sonda NASE uspešno sletela na Mars: Pogledajte šta je…