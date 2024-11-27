Krevet nikad ne raspremajte odmah čim ustanete – stručnjaci kažu da postoji veoma dobar razlog za to!
Doktor Sermed Merzher iz Londona obratio se korisnicima TikToka sa iznenađujućim savetom zašto ne treba odmah pospremiti posteljinu čim ustanete iz kreveta, prenosi 24sata.hr.
Dr. Mehzer (@drsermedmezher) je putem TikToka sakupio više od 2,6 miliona pregleda. Video je započeo prikazom neurednog kreveta uz njegovu preporuku:
– Ostavite krevet ovakav ujutro. Vaše zdravlje će vam biti zahvalno – poručio je.
Naime, naši kreveti sadrže milione grinja koje se tokom noći hrane našom kožom.
Grinje uspevaju u vlažnim uslovima, a pospremanje kreveta odmah nakon buđenja zapravo pomaže da prežive i nastave da se razmnožavaju.
Dr. Mehzer je napomenuo da grinje mogu uzrokovati probleme osobama koje su alergične, a možda to ni ne znaju.
Preporučio je da krevet ostavite neuredan 30 minuta do sat vremena nakon buđenja, što će pomoći da se vlaga osuši i time smanji rast grinja.
Korisnici u komentarima su ovu ideju prihvatili s dozom humora:
– Dobro je, ja sam ionako lenj – napisao je jedan.
– Čak ni grinje ne žele da spavaju sa mnom – šalio se drugi.
