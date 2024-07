Ne bacajte koštice od lubenice: Možete ih iskoristiti na 2 super načina (video)

Watermelon seed butter 🍉 My favorite seed butters are sunflower and sesame (tahini) and I really wanted to try it out with watermelon seeds. This is probably better to do in a small food processor, but I used my Vitamix. With patience and constant scraping on low speed, it works 😅 A tedious process, since you have to take out each seed in the melon and then rinse/dry them prior to making the butter. It was definitely worth it, I love to experiment 💁🏽‍♀️ Have you tried watermelon seed butter before? #watermelon #watermelonseeds #watermelonseedbutter #seedbutter

♬ original sound – plantifulalyssa