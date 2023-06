Tek oprana odeća i dalje ima neprijatan miris? Na ovim materijalima znoj se ne skida

Your gym clothes smell because synthetic fabrics like polyester and nylon are lipophilic, which means they are naturally attractive to oil. Because of this synthetic fibers hold onto body oils which promote stinky bacteria growth which can lead to malodor. It’s important to ensure your gym clothes are washed thoroughly when this happens. Adding some stain stripping products like vinegar or downy rinse can be really beneficial here too! Always make sure you’re using a high quality detergent too 😉 Synthetic fabrics are also hydrophobic, meaning they dislike water, which is why they wick or remove water so quickly. Because of this you should air dry these clothes because they dry so quickly! #science #stem #stinkyclothes #smellygymclothes #whatcausesclothestosmell

