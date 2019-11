Dok se ona porađala, njen suprug je u susednoj sobi umirao (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday to my best friend. I only got 7 birthdays with you and this is already my 2nd without you. . . . Today is another reminder of how much I love you and how much you’re missed. It is also another day to honor you and your short life. . . . Maxley and I are celebrating you with your favorite restaurant tonight… Applebees. I haven’t gone since you left me and it is going to suck without you. #scottrussellferguson #happybirthdayinheaven