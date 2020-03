Nemate izgovor za nekretanje: U izolaciji istrčao maraton – na terasi (video)

View this post on Instagram

Man runs marathon on his balcony in France | A man in Toulouse ran an entire marathon on his seven-metre balcony amid the French lockdown to stall the spread of the coronavirus. Seasoned marathon runner Elisha Nochomovitz sought to tackle his boredom as people were banned from leaving their homes except for essential outings. So, he embarked on an estimated 6,000 laps around his balcony, totalling 42.2km. He said he completed his mission in six hours and 48 minutes last Tuesday. On Instagram, the 32-year-old wrote: “I had the possibility of going out to run around the house, but if everyone thinks the same there would have been many outside.” He added that the order was to stay at home, and his run was to show people that there was no excuse for flouting it. #marathon #balcony #coronavirus