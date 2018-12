Ove poznate ličnosti napustile su nas u 2018. godini (foto)

View this post on Instagram

“I received my first Kate Spade purse for Christmas and it brought me such joy. I now know that sweet Kate has joy and peace. She was lovely and had turmoil inside of her that she let no one know how deeply it was hurting her. May our loved ones have the courage to let us know. May we take the time to look deep enough to see their pain not just faced. Happy heavenly birthday sweet Kate!” @norma.smart ♠️❤️ #katespade #francesvalentine #katevalentinespade #ripkatespade