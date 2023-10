Najnoviji Tiktok trik šokirao mase, pogledajte samo kako prave sendviče!

I talked SO much smack about this until I tried it 😅 my lil sis kept sending me these viral Italian Chopped Sandwich videos & I thought they looked gross tbh… but they’re REALLY good 🥺 I was v wrong! Get the recipe below‼️ Ingredients (for 4-6 servings): -3 cups romaine lettuce, thinly sliced -1 large tomato, thinly sliced -1/4 pound sliced salami -1/4 pound sliced turkey -1/4 pound sliced capacola -1/2 pound sliced provolone cheese -2 tbsp mayonnaise -2 tbsp spicy mustard -2 tsp kosher salt -2 tsp black pepper -1 tbsp Italian seasoning -1/4 cup pickled artichoke hearts -2 tbsp Calabrian chilis -1/4 cup pepperoncinis -1/4 cup cornichon pickles -3 tbsp red wine vinegar -sandwich rolls of choice Directions: -On a large cutting board, pile up the lettuce, tomatoes, salami, turkey, capacola, and provolone. -Drizzle on mayonnaise & mustard, then season the top with salt, pepper, and Italian season. -Top the pile with the artichoke hearts, Calabrian chilis, pepperoncinis, cornichon pickles, and red wine vinegar. -Use a large knife to carefully chop up the entire mixture until it’s all combined and in very fine pieces. Spoon the mixture into your sandwich rolls of choice, and enjoy! #sandwich #choppedsandwich #italiansandwich #italianchoppedsandwich #sandwichvideo #easyrecipe #foodasmr #yum #foodie #satisfying

