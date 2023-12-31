Sjajan, praznični hit: Napravite jelku od lisnatog testa i oduševite goste

This festive cheesy garlic puffed pastry Christmas tree is a mouthwatering appetizer for the holiday season. ⭐️🎄🧀 With just a few ingredients, you can create this scrumptious and aromatic tree that will make your guests drool. The pastry is flaky and buttery, the cheese is gooey and savory, and the garlic adds a touch of spice. This tree is not only delicious, but also easy to make and fun to decorate. Ingredients 2 sheets of puff pastry defrosted 3 garlic cloves 3/4 cup of fresh parsley chopped Salt to taste Pepper to taste 1/4 cup of unsalted butter 1/2 cup of shredded mozzarella cheese 1 egg and one tablespoon of water (egg wash) #puffedpastrychristmastree #puffedpastrychristmas #puffedpastryrecipes #puffedpastrychristmasgarlic #puffedpastry #christmastree #christmasbaking #garlicbreadcheese #christmasappetizer #baketok #christmasrecipe

