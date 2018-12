Ćerke su mu rađale decu, a onda ih je sve ubio (foto, video)

View this post on Instagram

MARCUS WESSON: PART 2 Wesson was abusive toward his wife and children. He prevented Elizabeth from participating in the children's upbringing. He homeschooled the children and taught them from his own handwritten Bible that focused on Jesus Christ being a vampire. He told the children that he was God and had them refer to him as "Master" or "Lord". He taught the children to be prepared for Armageddon and that the girls were destined to become Wesson's future wives. He separated the boys from the girls, fearing they would develop sexual feelings for each other. He had the boys stay in a shack in a heavily wooded area and the girls on a rundown boat for several months. Wesson sexually abused two daughters and three nieces, "marrying" in home ceremonies when they were around 7 to 9 years old. Each of the five girls became impregnated as a result of the incest. The mothers never disclosed the paternity of their children because Wesson threatened to harm them and the children if they did so. Court records indicate that Wesson fathered up to 18 children with 7 women, including the five girls. Prior to March 12, 2004, Wesson had declared his intention to relocate his daughters and their children to Washington state, where Wesson's parents lived. On March 12, 2004, several members of Wesson's extended family, along with two nieces who rebelled against Wesson, converged on his family compound demanding the release of their children by Wesson. Fresno police were summoned to what was described as a child custody issue, and a standoff ensued. Fresno police testified they did not hear gunshots being fired shortly after, though other witnesses present at the standoff testified they did hear gunshots fired at that time. In the aftermath, nine bodies of Wesson's daughters and their children were discovered in a bedroom filled with antique coffins. Each victim had been shot through the eye. Wesson's other children, who were not present inside the house, survived the incident.