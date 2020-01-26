U trendu

Poginuo legendarni košarkaš (foto, video)

V. B.

Legendarni košarkaš Kobi Brajant (41) poginuo je u helikopterskoj nesreći, prenosi „TMZ Sports“.

Isti izvor navodi da su, pored Brajanta, stradale još četiri osobe.

Do nesreće je došlo u Kalabasasu u Kaliforniji u nedelju ujutru po lokalnom vremenu.

Helikopter se zapalio, a zatim srušio i svi putnici su poginuli.

Prema prvim informacijama, u helikopteru nije bila Kobijeva supruga Vanesa.

Poslednja njegova objava…

Kobi Brajant je rođen 23. avgusta 1978. u Filadelfiji.

Kao 13. pika na draftu 1996. izabrali su ga Šarlot Hornetsi, ali su ga odmah prosledili u Los Anđeles Lejkerse.

Brajant nikada nije promenio klub. Celu karijeru igrao je za Lejkerse, sa kojima je pet puta bio NBA šampion – 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009. i 2010.

