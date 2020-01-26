Poginuo legendarni košarkaš (foto, video)
Legendarni košarkaš Kobi Brajant (41) poginuo je u helikopterskoj nesreći, prenosi „TMZ Sports“.
BREAKING: Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter accident. Here is everything we know about what happened. https://t.co/hku9JgyzQY pic.twitter.com/3IGHciyQXY
— E! News (@enews) January 26, 2020
Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing.
Avoid the area until further notice.
— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020
Isti izvor navodi da su, pored Brajanta, stradale još četiri osobe.
Former NBA super star and 5-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant is reportedly among the five people confirmed dead, after the helicopter they were traveling crashed in #Calabasas , Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/2DYAx2p3yx
— News_Executive (@News_Executive) January 26, 2020
Do nesreće je došlo u Kalabasasu u Kaliforniji u nedelju ujutru po lokalnom vremenu.
Helikopter se zapalio, a zatim srušio i svi putnici su poginuli.
Prema prvim informacijama, u helikopteru nije bila Kobijeva supruga Vanesa.
Poslednja njegova objava…
R.I.P. Koby Bryant “The Black Mumba” You will forever be known as one of the greatest basketball 🏀 legends ever! 🥺💛💜🖤 1978-2020 💫✨ pic.twitter.com/BaCyqTZfKY
— Eye Am Divine👁🗨✨ (@EyeAmDivine14) January 26, 2020
Kobi Brajant je rođen 23. avgusta 1978. u Filadelfiji.
Kao 13. pika na draftu 1996. izabrali su ga Šarlot Hornetsi, ali su ga odmah prosledili u Los Anđeles Lejkerse.
Terrible news about Koby Bryant. Superb basketballer. One of the greatest! pic.twitter.com/VEKT7deEMs
— Alan 🇮🇪 (@alanw67) January 26, 2020
Brajant nikada nije promenio klub. Celu karijeru igrao je za Lejkerse, sa kojima je pet puta bio NBA šampion – 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009. i 2010.