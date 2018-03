Kako se proveo? Zaustavila ga policija – on pokazao dozvolu HOMERA Simpsona (foto)

Jedan Britanac je verovatno pogoršao situaciju u kojoj se našao, kada je saobraćajnim policajcima nakon prekršaja pokazao vozačku dozvolu sa slikom Homera Simpsona, njegovim podacima i potpisom.

Earlier this week, @tvprp's PC Phillips stopped a car in Milton Keynes.

When she tried to identify the driver's ID, she found the below…

The driver's car was seized and he was reported for driving with no insurance and driving without a proper licence.

D'oh! ‍🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/1IFWvJzyvH

— Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) March 15, 2018