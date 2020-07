Američka glumica naplaćivala onlajn druženja sa fanovima, da bi otplatila dug

View this post on Instagram

🚨Celebrity Show-Off Video Scavenger Hunt!🚨 Go to my latest CSO video on YouTube and find the following numbers from my Birthday Quarantori show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3rnHrlbUkfw OR 🚨LINK IN BIO🚨 How many shells were painted gold in my kitchen? ___ How many different colors of balloons were at the party? ___ How many Hawaiian dancers were there? ___ Type this secret three-digit number into the comments of YouTube and I’ll pick a random winner at 10PM PST tonight and name my newest member of our quail family after you! Good luck and happy hunting! 🎉. – In the name of charity! I’m playing for @stjude and NEED YOUR VOTES 💙 – Tori