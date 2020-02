Bili su zajedno 65 godina, a njihovu ljubav dodatno je učvrstila velika tragedija (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Kirk and Anne Douglas. A letter he wrote to her after a fight: "Darling, I have a feeling you're not coming back tonight. I hope I'm wrong! It's been a bad day for me and probably a worse one for you … but I hope that you are here to read this and that I find you when I get back. Suddenly it seems stupid that I am going to dinner without you — Because believe it or not I love you!" #kirkdouglas #annedouglas