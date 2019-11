Glumica noć provela u zatvoru: Planira da bude uhapšena svakog petka (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Posted @withrepost • @firedrillfriday Today 45 people were arrested at #FireDrillFriday 🔥 . Climate change is a women’s issue! And women are at the heart of climate solutions. Around the world, women and girls are leading climate solutions, from stopping deforestation and improving agricultural practices to leading Climate Strikes and running for office as the kind of real climate leaders the world needs.