Kakva ispala: Predvideli su kako će Bekam izgledati 2020. – debelo su pogrešili (foto)

View this post on Instagram

I believe children all over the world should have access to healthcare and be able to live a healthy lifestyle. I’m proud to be a part of this campaign with @togetherbandofficial to support the @unfoundation Goal 3. Help us spread the word by wearing a band too. I’m giving them to my son @brooklynbeckham and my friend @kingjames #TOGETHERBAND #ShareYourGoal #GlobalGoals #Goal3 @bottletoppers @ubs