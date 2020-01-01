Kakva ispala: Predvideli su kako će Bekam izgledati 2020. – debelo su pogrešili (foto)
Bivši engleski fudbaler Dejvid Bekam (44) uživa status ikone i nekoliko godina nakon završetka karijere.
How Four Four Two magazine predicted David Beckham would look in 2020 compared to how he looks today. Must be a slippery slope from here. pic.twitter.com/d7Xn2LDaOS
— Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) April 21, 2019
U svetu je i dalje seks-simbol i oduševljava svojim modnim ukusom. Veliku popularnost uživao je i krajem devedesetih, a magazin FourFourTwo posvetio mu je jedan tekst.
Oni su ga 1998. fotošopom ostarili. Pokušali su da na taj način predvide kako će izgledati 2020. godine. A eto, 2020. je došla, a FourFourTwo debelo je promašio.
I believe children all over the world should have access to healthcare and be able to live a healthy lifestyle. I’m proud to be a part of this campaign with @togetherbandofficial to support the @unfoundation Goal 3. Help us spread the word by wearing a band too. I’m giving them to my son @brooklynbeckham and my friend @kingjames #TOGETHERBAND #ShareYourGoal #GlobalGoals #Goal3 @bottletoppers @ubs
Bekam se nakon karijere posvetio humanitarnim radu, daleko je od fudbalskih aktivnosti. Već godinama pomaže Unicefu, učestvuje u borbi protiv malarije. Od 1999. u skladom je braku s Viktorijom Bekam, s kojom ima četvoro dece.