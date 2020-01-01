U trendu

Kakva ispala: Predvideli su kako će Bekam izgledati 2020. – debelo su pogrešili (foto)

A. J.

Bivši engleski fudbaler Dejvid Bekam (44) uživa status ikone i nekoliko godina nakon završetka karijere.

U svetu je i dalje seks-simbol i oduševljava svojim modnim ukusom. Veliku popularnost uživao je i krajem devedesetih, a magazin FourFourTwo posvetio mu je jedan tekst.

Oni su ga 1998. fotošopom ostarili. Pokušali su da na taj način predvide kako će izgledati 2020. godine. A eto, 2020. je došla, a FourFourTwo debelo je promašio.

Bekam se nakon karijere posvetio humanitarnim radu, daleko je od fudbalskih aktivnosti. Već godinama pomaže Unicefu, učestvuje u borbi protiv malarije. Od 1999. u skladom je braku s Viktorijom Bekam, s kojom ima četvoro dece.

