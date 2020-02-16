Kao bliznakinje: Najstarija ćerka Mile Jovović izgleda kao njena dvojnica (foto)
Mila Jovović nedavno je treći put postala mama. Na svet je donela treću devojčicu, po imenu Ošan, ali su svi, kada je slavna glumica objavila fotografije srećne petočlane porodice, primetili koliko njena najstarija devojčica Ever Gabo Anderson liči na majku.
Having the most beautiful Saturday with my amazing kiddo! Sorry I haven’t been posting but I’ve been in complete social media shutdown lately. Just busy being a pregnant mommy, but I have so many great pictures I’ve taken in the interim that I need to post and share with you all. I actually got a new printer and I’ve been printing a bunch of family pics in large format and framing them, so just trying to get things done while there is still pre newborn baby peace in the house😂. Anyway, I hope you’re all having a gorgeous weekend and I send you all my love!❤️❤️❤️
Iako i srednja čerka, petogodišnja Dašel Edan, liči na svoju majku, sličnost između 13-godišnje Ever i Mile je neverovatna.
Nije retkost da ih obožavaoci na društvenim mrežama zamene.
„Bože… Na sekundu sam pomislio da si to ti. Ona je prava mini Mila“, jedan je od takvih komentara na račun fotografije koju je ponosna mama objavila.
Mama: Get off your phone and finish getting ready for school Ever! Ever: Sorry I’m on a really fun math app! Mama: Oh! Well… you know how we feel about you using computers during the school week, but i guess that’s ok. We have a no computer/tv rule during the weekdays in an effort to help the kids unplug and have incentive to do analog things like read books and draw, play guitar or bake and stuff, but there’s always the exception, like math apps! Of course after i looked at the picture closely i saw that it was Instagram. Ok kid, you got me this time but now IT’S ON! I guess the tween years have started! 🤦🏻♀️🙄 😂#evergaboanderson #findingbalance #kidsvsparents Shirt: @fishandkids Jeans: @catandjackbytarget
Međutim, čini se da devojčica nije nasledila samo majčin izgled nego i talent. Tako je još pre dve godine ostvarila i svoju prvu filmsku ulogu, baš pored majke, u poslednjem nastavku filma „Pritajeno zlo“.