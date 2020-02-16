Kao bliznakinje: Najstarija ćerka Mile Jovović izgleda kao njena dvojnica (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Having the most beautiful Saturday with my amazing kiddo! Sorry I haven’t been posting but I’ve been in complete social media shutdown lately. Just busy being a pregnant mommy, but I have so many great pictures I’ve taken in the interim that I need to post and share with you all. I actually got a new printer and I’ve been printing a bunch of family pics in large format and framing them, so just trying to get things done while there is still pre newborn baby peace in the house😂. Anyway, I hope you’re all having a gorgeous weekend and I send you all my love!❤️❤️❤️