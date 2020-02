Maska za Oskara: Nikada nećete pogoditi koja je ovo pevačica (foto, video)

View this post on Instagram

Taylor Swift, in some awards-worthy makeup, literally becomes the man in the music video for "The Man" which she wrote, produced, directed, and starred in. Turns out you don’t need to be a man to get things done. The video is filled with Easter eggs alluding to Swift’s other work. In one scene, a graffiti wall has a “Missing: If Found Return to Taylor Swift” sign and a sign banning scooters — obvious references to her feud with Scooter Braun over her earlier work. Tap the link in bio to watch the video.