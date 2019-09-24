Megan njiše kukovima na ulici, a Arči je isti otac (foto, video)
Princ Hari i Megan Markl krenuli su nedavno na službenu turneju po Južnoj Africi, a sa sobom su poveli i četvoromesečnog sinčića Arčija, što je prilično neočekivan potez.
View this post on Instagram
Look who have just arrived in Cape Town today and that means the Royal Tour of Southern Africa will start soon! As i mentioned to you in my Instagram Story, i'll be reporting this tour for every two-three days in a recap post while posting about other royals too. The recap of Day 1 will be posted today as soon as the engagement ends and day 2-4 will be on Thursday and it goes on until the end of tour on October 2nd. I'm so excited for this tour because it seems like they will bring more social awareness through engagements or events they will do during the tour #PrinceHenryOfWales#PrinceHenry#PrinceHarry#HenryCharlesAlbertDavid#TheDukeOfSussex#DukeOfSussex#EarlOfDumbarton#BaronKilkeel#TheDuchessOfSussex#DuchessOfSussex#CountessOfDumbarton#BaronessKilkeel#RachelMeghanMarkle#MeghanMarkle#ArchieHarrisonMountbattenWindsor#ArchieHarrison#Archie#TheBritishMonarchy#BritishMonarchy#BritishRoyalFamily#HouseOfWindsor#MountbattenWindsor#RoyallyPositive
Objavljeno je da će mali Arči će ostajati u rezidenciji sa dadiljom dok Megan i Hari budu zauzeti državničkim obavezama.
Tokom izlasla iz aviona, Megan je sinčića držala u naručju, a Arči je nosio teget duks i kapu sa pletenu belu kapicu.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have landed in Cape Town with little Archie in tow, as he embarks on his very first royal tour. As he left the airport he was spotted wearing an adorable outfit that is very similar to what Harry wore when he was around the same age, carried by his mother, Princess Diana 👑👶🍼 #princeharry #dukeofsussex #duchessofsussex #meghanmarkle #babyarchie #archieharrisonmountbatten #royaltour
Društvene mreže je odmah preplavilo poređenje malenog Arčija sa princem Harijem u tom uzrastu, kada je bio identično obučen dok ga je princeza Dajana držala u naručju.
Na najnovijim snimcima vidi se da se Megan i Hari sjajno zabavljaju na putovanju. Vojvotkinja je zaplesala lokalni ples sa okupljenim stanovnicima.
Obučena u crno-belu haljinu i u sandalama na platformu na ulici je zanjihala kukovima, a u jednom trenutku pridružio im se i Hari.