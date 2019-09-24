Megan njiše kukovima na ulici, a Arči je isti otac (foto, video)

View this post on Instagram

Look who have just arrived in Cape Town today and that means the Royal Tour of Southern Africa will start soon! As i mentioned to you in my Instagram Story, i'll be reporting this tour for every two-three days in a recap post while posting about other royals too. The recap of Day 1 will be posted today as soon as the engagement ends and day 2-4 will be on Thursday and it goes on until the end of tour on October 2nd. I'm so excited for this tour because it seems like they will bring more social awareness through engagements or events they will do during the tour #PrinceHenryOfWales#PrinceHenry#PrinceHarry#HenryCharlesAlbertDavid#TheDukeOfSussex#DukeOfSussex#EarlOfDumbarton#BaronKilkeel#TheDuchessOfSussex#DuchessOfSussex#CountessOfDumbarton#BaronessKilkeel#RachelMeghanMarkle#MeghanMarkle#ArchieHarrisonMountbattenWindsor#ArchieHarrison#Archie#TheBritishMonarchy#BritishMonarchy#BritishRoyalFamily#HouseOfWindsor#MountbattenWindsor#RoyallyPositive