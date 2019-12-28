Ove slavne lepotice lepše su BEZ ŠMINKE, zar ne? (foto)
Zvezde i zvezdice uglavnom možemo videti s jakom šminkom. Zapravo, njihova svakodnevica često jeste skakanje od stiliste do make-up umetnika. Pokazaćemo vam prirodnu lepotu nekih poznatih žena – bez šminke.
Jako nam je drago i baš nam je lepo da se neke svetski poznate žene s vremena na vreme pokažu na društvenim mrežama bez make-upa. Tako glumice i pevačice pokažu da su sasvim obični ljudi – i to ohrabruje „normalne“ žene.
Međutim, zapanjujuće je da mnoge od njih zapravo bolje izgledaju bez šminke nego kad su potpuno stilizovane za crveni tepih. Ovo je dokaz da prirodna lepota uvek pobeđuje…
Lejton Mister
Instagram profil glumice Lejton Mister nosi ime @itsmeleighton. Na društvenim mrežama se „Gossip Girl“ pokazuje sasvim prirodno – bez šminke te s čarobnim osmehom.
Dru Barimor
Premda glumica ima svoju vlastitu make-up-liniju „Flower Beauty“, rado se pokazuje bez šminke – i jako dobro izgleda! Čini se da se najbolje oseća bez šminke i maskare.
Džena Devan Tejtum
Plesačica i glumica izgleda očaravajuće bez make-upa. Jednostavno sjaji svojom prirodnošću…
Emi Rosum
Počela je svoju karijeru kao operska pevačica, a završila kao glumica. Sada se pokazuje nenašminkana te prenosi važnu poruku: naime, Emi se bori za ženska prava te pokazuje i bez make-upa može davati političke i društvene izjave. Ništa manje nismo očekivali od nje.
View this post on Instagram
If you have a single parent, read this. If you've been through sexual assault, health scares, grief and loss, hate and violence, job loss or really anything and want to find resilience, read this. Just take two minutes and read this. Sunday night, Sam and I were fortunate enough to get tickets to see my friend Katie Couric interview the inimitable Sheryl Sandberg and psychologist Adam Grant about their newest book OPTION B. The book is about how Sheryl handled the tragedy of her husband Dave suddenly passing away. It left her a single mother of two young children, with a huge hole in their life and their hearts. She talked about how she pulled herself together, how she's still pulling herself together. She leaned on the advice of many psychologists and friends to help her through. She learned other peoples’ stories of loss and confusion and anger and suffering and laughter and resilience. This morning as I woke up thinking a lot about the talk and how it affected me personally. I've decided to share my story on Facebook, see LINK IN BIO to my profile.
Olivija Vajld
Kad pomisliš na Oliviju Vajld, sigurno ti je pred očima slika glamurozne i blještave pojave ove glumice na crvenom tepihu. Međutim, glumica se na Instagramu pokazuje sasvim drugačije – kompletno nenašminkano. Njena glatka koža i predivne oči sjaje do neba. Definitivno izgleda bolje bez šminke.
View this post on Instagram
The skincare I wish I had in my 20s. Man oh MAN if only I had known better. It is NOT fair how much BS is sold to young people. The industry sells them crap that's full of toxins and lacks the actual nutrients your young skin needs… basically junk food for your skin. Waste of money AND only leads you to buy more crap to fix the crap caused by the original crap. Enter the new @truebotanicals BASICS line: More affordable than the regular TB collection. Fewer ingredients. Zero toxins. Cruelty free. Actually works. Try it. Or don't. Do what you feel. But lend me a time machine so I can go back and use it on young me.
Džesika Bil
Počela je kao Meri Kemden u seriji „Sedmo nebo“, a nakon toga pojavljuje se u mnogim filmovima – a i ugrabila je Džastina Timberlejka za supruga. Premda je često pod svetlima reflektora, voli se pojavljivati i nenašminkana – i vraški dobro joj to pristaje!