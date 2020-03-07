Poznati glumac i pevač za dlaku izbegao pad sa 200 metara visine (foto)
Poznati glumac i pevač je uživao u jednom od svojih hobija, dan je proveo na steni Red Rock u Nevadi, gde je zamalo tragično nastradao, prenosi B92.net
„Ne želim da zvuči kao da dramim, ali danas sam zamalo poginuo“, napisao je pevač grupe The Thirty Seconds To Mars uz objavu na Instagramu gde se vide fotografija kanapa i snimak.
Not to sound dramatic, but this is the day I nearly died. Took a pretty good fall climbing with @alexhonnold at Red Rock. Looked up and within seconds the rope was being cut by the rock while I dangled some 600 ft in the air. I remember looking down at the ground below. It was a strange moment – less fear, more matter of fact, and slightly melancholy. The adrenaline came after, when I got back on the wall. But we made it through and lived to see another day 😅🙏🏼 Overall it was actually quite fun. we continued climbing into the night…swipe thru for video.
Leto je objasnio da je u tom trenutku imao veoma čudan osećaj „manje straha, a više melanholije“, a kako je napisao, adrenalin je osetio tek kasnije.