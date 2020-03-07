U trendu

Poznati glumac i pevač za dlaku izbegao pad sa 200 metara visine (foto)

M. K.

Poznati glumac i pevač je uživao u jednom od svojih hobija, dan je proveo na steni Red Rock u Nevadi, gde je zamalo tragično nastradao, prenosi B92.net

„Ne želim da zvuči kao da dramim, ali danas sam zamalo poginuo“, napisao je pevač grupe The Thirty Seconds To Mars uz objavu na Instagramu gde se vide fotografija kanapa i snimak.

Leto je objasnio da je u tom trenutku imao veoma čudan osećaj „manje straha, a više melanholije“, a kako je napisao, adrenalin je osetio tek kasnije.