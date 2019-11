Slavni glumac vraća se na male ekrane posle dve i po decenije (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Harrison Ford to Star in 'The Staircase' TV Series. But who is going to play the owl? 🦉 Tap the link in bio for the full story. ⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #thestaircase #harrisonford #truecrime #truecrimenews #theowldidit #crimenews #murdernews #truecrimecommunity #truecrimefriends #murderfriends #truecrimefan #truecrimeenthusiast #murderino #ssdgm #mfm #mmnsters #murder