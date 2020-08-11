Švarceneger postao deda, njegov slavni zet otkrio ime bebe (foto)
Kris Prat i Ketrin Švarceneger postali su roditelji, a 30-godišnja ćerka Arnolda Švarcenegera na svet je donela devojčicu, preneli su američki mediji.
Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love.
Srećnu vest prvi je potvrdio ponosni ujak Patrik Švarceneger, koji je za Entertainment Tonight rekao da su njegova sestra i zet dobili dete i da su svi dobro.
Ponosni tata podelio je već na društvenim mrežama pravu fotografiju ćerkice i otkrio njeno ime, koje ima posebno značenje za njegovu suprugu.
We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris Psalm 126:3 The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy. Psalm 127:3-4 Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one's youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate.
– Presrećni smo što možemo da objavimo rođenje naše ćerke Lejle Marije Švarceneger Prat. Beba i mama se osećaju sjajno. Blagosloveni smo – napisao je Kris pored fotografije bebine šake.
Prat iz braka s bivšom suprugom Anom Faris ima sina Džeka koji će 17. avgusta proslaviti 8. rođendan.
