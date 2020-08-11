U trendu

Švarceneger postao deda, njegov slavni zet otkrio ime bebe (foto)

A. J.

Kris Prat i Ketrin Švarceneger postali su roditelji, a 30-godišnja ćerka Arnolda Švarcenegera na svet je donela devojčicu, preneli su američki mediji.

Srećnu vest prvi je potvrdio ponosni ujak Patrik Švarceneger, koji je za Entertainment Tonight rekao da su njegova sestra i zet dobili dete i da su svi dobro.

Ponosni tata podelio je već na društvenim mrežama pravu fotografiju ćerkice i otkrio njeno ime, koje ima posebno značenje za njegovu suprugu.

– Presrećni smo što možemo da objavimo rođenje naše ćerke Lejle Marije Švarceneger Prat. Beba i mama se osećaju sjajno. Blagosloveni smo – napisao je Kris pored fotografije bebine šake.

Prat iz braka s bivšom suprugom Anom Faris ima sina Džeka koji će 17. avgusta proslaviti 8. rođendan.

Pratite Krstaricu i preko mobilne aplikacije za Android i iPhone.