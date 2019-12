Čuli buku iz podruma pa se šokirali kada su videli ko je nezvani gost (video)

Momma Bear and two cubs inside a house this morning. Momma heard BEAR League drive up and raced outside, where she proceeded to play innocent. One cub scrambled out after I yelled at her. But I had to chase the second cub out… he was not about to voluntarily abandon a kitchen packed with food. This is a good time to remind second homeowners to seriously consider electrifying vulnerable and accessible doors and windows. It’s no fun having bears in houses. They do not tidy up after themselves. Call us for advice and assistance. BEAR League 530-525-7297Bear Busters 530-592-9844

