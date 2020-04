Bravo: Bez jedne noge za manje od 24 časa u stanu istrčala 160 km (foto)

View this post on Instagram

I'm ready to take on my first 100 miles tomorrow morning. I'm running 100 miles on my treadmill😱 and I will be starting at 8am. The plan is to finish within 24 hours so yes, I'm running continuously for 24 hours, except for aid station refueling and toilet stops😉. . Originally the plan was to run laps in the neighborhood, but with social distancing and the neighborhood busy with walkers I was going to find it hard to avoid people so I've decided to run the full 100 miles on the treadmill😱. I will be the first amputee to ever run a 100 miles on a treadmill nonstop. I must be crazy🤣 I will be posting updates on my stories so I hope you will follow along. Thank goodness for a TV and Netflix. Any suggestions on what to watch on Netflix for 24hours? #aravaipastrong