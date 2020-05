Hoće li Đoković moći u Crnu Goru? (foto)

View this post on Instagram

I’m proud to officially share the news that the #AdriaTour will be held across the Balkans 13 June – 5 July kicking off with a tournament in Belgrade. Very grateful and excited we could make this happen to play and support humanitarian projects across the region. See you guys on court soon 🙏🏼🙌🏼💪🏼👏🏼🎾 Follow @adriatourofficial for more announcements. Idemo!! 😃