Najstarija osoba na svetu proslavila 118. rođendan (foto)

Kane Tanaka, najstarija osoba na svetu, koja je rođena iste godine kada je zabeležen prvi let braće Rajt, proslavila je danas 118. rođendan u gradu Fukoka na severozapadu Japana.

Japan's Kane Tanaka who is recognised by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest living person turned 118 on Saturday.

Tanaka, born on Jan 2, 1903, says she plans to stay healthy until she's 120. She normally wakes up at 6am & studies maths or calligraphy in the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/kf5AszslwY

— BFM News (@NewsBFM) January 2, 2021