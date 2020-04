Skandal! Glumac o mentalnom stanju predsednika: „Nije zdrav“ (foto)

View this post on Instagram

I’m saddened to hear of the passing of James Lipton. My experience on his show, Inside the Actor’s Studio, was a real joy. James was insatiably curious and a consummate listener – two cornerstones to being a good actor. I’m smiling, knowing that he’s now listening to the Angels sing… then he’ll ask them a bunch of questions! Rest now, Mr. Lipton, you did very well. #insidetheactorsstudio #jameslipton #actor #rip