Prvi put izložena Baskijatova slika „Skrnavljenje“ (foto)

Many congratulations to @Guggenheim Basquiat specialist guest curator Chaédria LaBouvier (@lalabouvier) on your important & powerful show: ‘Basquiat’s “Defacement”: The Untold Story,’ which unfolds around the brutal murder of artist Michael Stewart at the hands of NYC Transit Police, the subject of Basquiat’s painting ”The Death of Michael Stewart,” (1983). Originally, the painting, which was informally known as, “Defacement” was painted on the wall of artist Keith Haring’s studio & not intended to be publicly viewed. Thank you so much Chaédria for giving me a tour this afternoon of a beautiful presentation of works by Basquiat & his peers commemorating Stewart. ❤️🙏🏽 #basquiat #defacement #michaelstewart #davidwajnarowicz #davidhammons #keithharing #policebrutality #stopkillingblackpeople