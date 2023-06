Ova rasa pasa je najgora, štenci preskupi i stalno bolesni – izbegavajte ih u širokom luku, savetuje veterinar (video)

Replying to @mermaidgirl_42 Oh Frenchies. They are a breed that’s bustling with personality and are good doggos, but as an ER vet I have to warn people that they can be EXPENSIVE. So please consider that if you are thinking about getting one. And even though I like the breed, I do question if they would still be a breed if wasn’t for modern medicine… #fyp #vetsoftiktok #emergencyvet #frenchie #frenchbulldog #doglover #doglife #petlover

