Samo ga spustila u torbu: Iz prodavnice ukrali psa vrednog 7.000 dolara (video)

Has anyone seen Rosie? 🐶 We responded to a theft of 12 week old female Chihuahua. Upon arrival deputies learned that a family of four entered Puppy Buddy Pet Store caused a distraction while an adult female reached into a puppy pen and snatched the 12 week old female Chihuahua named Rosie and concealed her in her purse. The family then walked out of the store. Puppy Buddy Pet Store claimed to have suffered a loss of $7,000.

Posted by PBSO – Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 1, 2021